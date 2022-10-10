Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $80,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.08.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $533.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $605.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

