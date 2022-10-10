Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 810,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $85,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $128.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $131.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.85.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

