Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $87,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

