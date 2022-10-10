Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,179,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 146,872 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,019,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

V opened at $183.83 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average of $204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.