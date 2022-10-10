Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 28,988 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $73,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $255.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.68. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 178.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

