Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,516,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 123,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $615,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

