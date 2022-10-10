Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $73,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:CPT opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $112.40 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

