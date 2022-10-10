Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $87,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.83 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.56.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

