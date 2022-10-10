Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $86,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.1 %

IFF opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

