Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $79,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 157,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 18,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $78.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.