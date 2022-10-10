Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 263.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $84,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 153.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.16.

DexCom Stock Up 7.3 %

DXCM stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.