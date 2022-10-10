Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $74,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 83.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $185.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.