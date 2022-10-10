Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.28 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,851 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $82,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 472,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

KHC stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

