Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.55 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,804 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,664,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.53.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $108.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

