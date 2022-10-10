Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $83.86 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $83,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 217.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE PPG opened at $114.37 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

