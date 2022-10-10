Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $84.94 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $84,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.