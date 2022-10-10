Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $87.71 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $87,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Stock Down 3.1 %

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $284.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average of $294.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.