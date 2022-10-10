Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $89.91 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,673 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $89,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Illumina by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Illumina stock opened at $206.18 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,435.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

