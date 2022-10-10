Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $90.07 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $90,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $251,898,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after acquiring an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.4 %

BBY stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,395 shares of company stock worth $1,993,964. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

