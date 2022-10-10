Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 779,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $78,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Leidos Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

