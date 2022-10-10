Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $93,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $174.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

