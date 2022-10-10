Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,597 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $85,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 4.2 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $296.00 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.42 and a fifty-two week high of $531.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

