Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 316,397 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 316,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $79,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of KBR by 62.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 12.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

