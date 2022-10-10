Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $81,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

WY opened at $28.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

