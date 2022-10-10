Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 421,055 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $90,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

