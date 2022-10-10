Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 259,807 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,807 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $91,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

