Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 284,950 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 809,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284,950 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $89,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.04.

Shares of GPN opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 623.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

