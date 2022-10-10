Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 2,376 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

