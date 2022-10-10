Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.