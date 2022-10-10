Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

