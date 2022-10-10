Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $86,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.
Insider Activity
Sun Communities Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $127.04 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.32 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.51.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sun Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.
