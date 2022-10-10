SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $28.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $28.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $29.32. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.54 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.2 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $341.47 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $328.27 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

