Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.