Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tata Motors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Tata Motors’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

Tata Motors Trading Down 2.8 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTM. StockNews.com cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TTM opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tata Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,141,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 144,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after buying an additional 84,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

