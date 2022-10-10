TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $68.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.20 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

