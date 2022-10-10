Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

