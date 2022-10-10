Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

