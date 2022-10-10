The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.47.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $301.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

