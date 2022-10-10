The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.