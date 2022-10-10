The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.