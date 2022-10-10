The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives $24.25 Average PT from Brokerages

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.32.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Marcus by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 15.6% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

