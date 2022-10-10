The No. 1 Way To Make Money After Stock Downturns￼

You may have heard the saying, often (mis-)attributed to Mark Twain, that history does not repeat, but sometimes it rhymes.

Well, I just saw a table of historical returns that shows how some historical rhyming will benefit our stock portfolios.

Let’s take a look…

This table comes from Charlie Bilello, founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, via Twitter:

The Wilshire 5000 index covers basically all of the publicly traded U.S. stocks. The left side of the table shows that the first nine months of 2022 rates as one of the worst nine-month periods in stock market history.

The right side shows total returns after the nine-month declines. There is a lot of green, indicating positive returns on that table. I think the one-year column is the most revealing. In 18 of the previous 19 decline periods, the market was

