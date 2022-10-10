The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $123.76 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

