The Progressive Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

PGR opened at $121.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

