The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

