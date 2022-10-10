The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.90. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

