The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

