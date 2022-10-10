The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

