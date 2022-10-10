thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €4.69 ($4.78) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.53. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

