Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $36.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPZEF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

